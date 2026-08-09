'Let them play freely': Former India cricketer backs Rohit-Virat to be India's ranks ahead of ODI WC 2027

New Delhi:

The Indian team is hard at work preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027. There has been major discussion over what the Indian squad could look like for the upcoming World Cup. Ahead of the tournament, one of the biggest topics has been whether the duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will feature for India.

Having retired from both T20I and Test cricket, Rohit and Virat only play ODI cricket for India, and in the twilight of their careers, their future with the side has been questioned heavily in recent years.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane took centre stage and talked about how both Kohli and Rohit should be given full freedom to play for as long as they want to, backing them to participate in the upcoming tournament.

"We should let them play freely. Everyone gets to that stage in their careers, but seniors also like it when the captain and the team management back them. Let them just play till the 2027 World Cup,” Rahane said via Indian Express.

"I think it is important to tell Rohit Sharma he is going to play the 2027 ODI World Cup. Just look at his contribution over several years. It has been amazing. You need the experience of such a player at a World Cup. There should be no discussions around it. You can’t look at it series by series because he is such a big player," said Rahane.

Team India’s upcoming schedule

Speaking of the Indian team, the side is all set to take on Sri Lanka next. The sides are scheduled to take on each other across two Test matches, with the first Test all set to be held at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Furthermore, the second Test of the series will be held in Colombo from August 23rd.

The series will be extremely crucial for the Indian team, as the side is still in contention to reach the WTC final, and they need to win their next six out of nine matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the summit clash.

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