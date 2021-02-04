Let the experts take a call: Kapil Dev on farmers' protest

Image Source : PTI Kapil Dev

Ex-India skipper Kapil Dev has called for an early resolution of the ongoing 'tiff' between the Centre and the farmers. The World Cup-winning captain, in a tweet on Thursday, said that the experts should take a call over the matter and also wished the Indian team luck ahead of England Tests.

"I simply love India, I wish the tiff between Farmers and Govt gets resolved ASAP. Let the experts take a call. One thing for sure the tricolour is supreme. ALSO, I WISH MY INDIAN CRICKET TEAM A GRAND SUCCESS IN THE UPCOMING SERIES AGAINST ENGLAND Jai Hind," wrote Dev.

I simply love India , I wish the tiff between Farmers and Govt gets resolved ASAP.

Let the experts take a call.

One thing for sure 🇮🇳is supreme



ALSO I WISH MY INDIAN CRICKET TEAM A GRAND SUCCESS IN THE UPCOMING SERIES AGAINST ENGLAND

Jai Hind — Kapil Dev (@therealkapildev) February 4, 2021

Earlier, Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma joined former players like Sachin Tendulkar and Ravi Shastri and tweeted in support of the Centre's call, standing against “propaganda” against the policies of the Indian government after international personalities like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of farmers' protest.

"Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together," Kohli tweeted.

Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2021

"India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda," tweeted Tendulkar.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

“Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," said MEA in its statement on Wednesday.

Rihanna had tweeted saying, "why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest". Climate activist Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece joined the singer to offer support to the farmers' protest.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will be back in action against England from Friday in Chennai. The Kohli-led side is scheduled to play four Tests against England for a place in the finals of the World Test Championship.

The first two matches of the four-Test series will be played in Chennai while the action will shift to Ahmedabad for the remaining two Tests. The first will be behind closed doors while the second will have a crowd percentage of 50.