Lendl Simmons retires from international cricket

Lendl Simmons announced his retirement from international cricket on Friday by handing over a letter to the West Indies cricket board.

The Trinidadian cricketer played 68 ODI and T20 matches. It was in ODI cricket that the world got to see the best of him. He scored 1958 with two centuries and 15 half-centuries against his name and the highest score of 122. In T20 cricket, he amassed 1527 runs with nine fifties and a career strike rate of 120.80. He only played eight Test matches and scored 278 runs in total.

Simmons was instrumental for West Indies against India in the semifinals of the 2016 World Cup, scoring an unbeaten 82 off 51 deliveries.Lendl made his T20 debut in 2007 and in 2008, he made his ODI debut vs Pakistan at Faisalabad. He also holds the record of hitting 3rd most sixes in T20 cricket (10) after Gayle and Evin Lewis,

He also holds the record for most runs in a single edition of CPL. Simmons also played franchise cricket around the world and was pretty successful for teams like Mumbai Indians, Brisbane Heat and Karachi Kings.