Legends League Cricket: Virender Sehwag set to captain Gujarat Giants

Veteran Indian player Virender Sehwag is all set to lead Gujarat Giants in a much-anticipated edition of Legends League Cricket. Gujarat Giants is owned by the Adani Group.

"I am excited to get back to the cricket ground again. Having Adani Group as Team Principal and a professional outfit like Gujarat Giants is a perfect way to kick start this cricketing inning once again. I have personally always believed in playing fearless cricket and I will continue to propagate the same brand of cricket here too," said Gujarat Giants skipper Sehwag.

The league will kick off on September 16 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and it will be the first time that India will host the tournament.

The second edition of Legends League Cricket will open with a match between India Maharajas and World Giants at the Eden Gardens to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence.

"This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration," said Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, LLC, said in a release.

The second edition of the LLC will commence a day after the special match, i.e. from September 17 till October 8, which will feature four teams taking part in a franchise-based format.

The tournament will be played over the course of 22 days, with a total of 15 matches scheduled this season.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha, Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior, Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin

