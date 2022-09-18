Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O'Brien guides Gujarat Giants to 3-wicket win over India Capitals in opener

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kevin O'Brien's ton helped Gujarat Giants start on a winning note.

Legends League Cricket 2022: In the opening match of Legends League Cricket 2022, Gujarat Giants defeated the India Capitals in a thrilling contest on Saturday at Eden Gardens. The match witnessed the veteran cricketers fighting hard but Virender Sehwag-led Giants sailed past Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals, courtesy of a brilliant ton from Kevin O'Brien. The former Ireland cricketer scored 106 off 61 to help his team start on a high note.

Deciding to bowl first, Gujarat had a brilliant start as KP Appanna scalped two early wickets of Hamilton Masakadza and skipper Kallis. The Giants kept things on hold and kept taking more wickets. At one stage, India Capitals were reeling at 34/4 after 6.2 but Ashley Nurse's heroics turned the tables. Nurse also held one end up as wickets kept on falling at the other end. He went on to register a 41-ball hundred to help his side post a competitive total of 179 in 20 overs. For Giants, Thisara Perera, KP Appanna and Rayad Emrit took two wickets each.

Coming into bat, Giants lost its skipper Virender Sehwag early in the fourth over. However, O'Brien had his intent clear. He kept on smashing the bowlers even as wickets were falling at regular intervals and notched up a brilliant ton in 56 deliveries which eventually helped his side to secure a win. Liam Plunkett got rid of the Irishman in the 18th over and Praveen Tambe took two wickets in the 19th over. But it was way too late for the Capitals as a wide ball sealed the game. For India Capitals, Praveen Tambe was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets in 3.4 overs. Liam Plunkett scalped two, while Ashley Nurse and Mitchell Johnson took one wicket a piece.

For his fiery and scintillating hundred and a wicket, Nurse was adjudged as man of the match award. In the points table, Gujarat Giants are in the first spot with two points. The Legends League Cricket 2022 got kicked off on September 17, Saturday at Eden Gardens. The final is slated to be played on October 5.

