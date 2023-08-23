Legendary Zimbabwe allrounder Heath Streak passes away aged 49

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Heath Streak bowling to Damien Martyn

Former Zimbabwe allrounder Heath Streak who was battling cancer for months, passed away aged 49 on Tuesday, August 22. Streak was one of the best players to have turned up on the field of play for the Chevrons. Primarily a bowling allrounder, Streak played 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs during his playing career.

He snared 216 wickets in the longest format of the game, including 16 four-wicket hauls and seven five-fers at an average of 28.14. The Bulawayo-born was equally brilliant with the ball in the ODI format as he claimed 239 wickets at an average of 29.82. His ODI career saw him bag seven four-wicket hauls and one fifer (5/32).

The former Zimbabwe captain was also a very capable batter and scored 1990 runs in Test cricket alongside aggregating 2943 runs in the 50-overs format. During the course of his Test career, Streak scored a ton and 11 fifties for his country whereas struck 13 half-centuries in One-Day Internationals.

Streak has a huge stature as a player and achieved records that still stand unconquered, in addition to winning games for his nation. He is still the only player from Zimbabwe with a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests and 2000 runs and 200 wickets in ODIs.

Streak's condition deteriorated in May and was hospitalised immediately for treatment. Some of his teammates posted the news of his passing on 'X' formerly Twitter. Former Zimbabwe fast bowlers Henry Olonga took to 'X' to share the news and paid reverence to Streak.

"Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...," Olonga wrote.

The incumbent Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams also paid tribute to Streak while taking to the same platform.

"Streaky

No words can explain what you and your family have done for mine and many others. Our hearts our broken you leave behind a beautiful family and a legacy for us to live up to! You will be missed we love you dearly. Rest in peace streaky," he wrote.

Latest Cricket News