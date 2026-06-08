Legendary former India batter sings debutant's praises after exceptional bowling performance against AFG

New Delhi:

The only Test of the ongoing multi-format series between India and Afghanistan has belonged to debutant Manav Suthar. The two sides met in Mullanpur for the clash from June 6th, and the Indian team posted a mammoth total of 568 runs before they declared in the first innings.

While bowling, India limited Afghanistan to a score of 152 runs in the first innings, maintaining a huge lead. However, it was the performance of Suthar that stood out. In 22 overs, Suthar conceded 33 runs to his name and took six brilliant wickets as well, entering several record lists in the process.

Speaking on his performance, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was heavily impressed. He talked about the control that Suthar has while bowling and hailed the Indian team for staying disciplined.

“Manav Suthar continued his impressive run from the second day, taking three more wickets to finish with six in the innings on his Test debut. India was very disciplined with the ball this morning,” Sunil Gavaskar told JioHotstar.

"People say a spin bowler is successful in India because he gets help from the pitch. The conditions are favourable for him. But I would say, here against Afghanistan, take the pitch out of the equation. Bowling comes down to skill and control. And that is exactly what this young man showed. Manav Suthar has a simple, repeatable action. That gives him great accuracy,” he added.

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India aim to register a swift victory

The Indian team have been dominant throughout the ongoing Test match. After enforcing a follow-on with a lead of 412 runs against the visitors, India reduced their opponents to a score of 98/5 by the time of tea on day 3 of the clash. While the visitors got off to a decent start to the second innings,

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav opened the floodgates as the first five wickets fell very quickly. The hosts will now be looking to win the game on the third day itself, and it could be expected that the remaining batters will fall quickly under the relentless pressure of India’s bowling attack.

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