Legendary Australian pacer sings Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's praises after latter's recent brilliance

New Delhi:

World cricket has recently been taken by storm by 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The youngster has been exceptional wherever he has played, winning the orange cap for Rajasthan Royals. He also became the youngest-ever player to represent the national team at just 15 years old.

Across the last two years, Sooryavanshi has garnered praise from all over the world, and he was brilliant for the Indian team in the side’s recent three-game T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Scoring half-centuries in two matches, Sooryavanshi has made quite the mark in international cricket as well. Speaking on the same, former Australia cricketer Brett Lee took centre stage and hailed the recent performances of the 15-year-old.

"He is incredible. Everyone offshore, away from India, asks the question if he's 15. Is he 15 is probably the biggest talking point around the world. I don't care how old he is. If he's 15, fantastic, but if he's 17 or 18, who cares. This kid can play cricket. He has been such a great find for India, and he's going to go on to achieve bigger and better things,” Brett Lee said in a YouTube video.

"He has already lit up the IPL in such a short space of time. That 97 he got (vs SRH), he was up against Aussie bowlers. They were bowling gas, and he was hooking them off his nose. He is playing proper cricketing shots and has power that he finds from somewhere. It won't be his form or batting; it'll only be his mind. He still has to be a kid. Let him be a kid and don't put too much pressure,” he added.

Sooryavanshi’s career in numbers

Speaking of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old has been brilliant throughout his short playing career so far. In 6 T20I matches played, the youngster has amassed 193 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 32.16 runs to his name.

As for his time in the IPL, Sooryavanshi has played 23 matches in the tournament so far, where he has amassed 1,028 runs to his name, maintaining an average of 44.69 runs, and having hit two centuries to his name as well.

Also Read:

Andrew McDonald reflects on IPL's scheduling ahead of Australia's relentless run of matches