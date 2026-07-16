Legendary Australia cricketer announces domestic retirement, to represent Portugal in European qualifiers

Sydney:

Moises Henriques has brought the curtain down on a 22-year domestic career with New South Wales and the Sydney Sixers, walking away as the most-capped player in Australian domestic cricket history. The 39-year-old all-rounder's exit follows Sixers' decision not to offer him a fresh Big Bash League contract for the coming season, despite reported interest from rival franchises.

Henriques had already retired from first-class cricket in March 2025, but continued turning out for NSW in List A cricket and led the Sixers to the BBL final earlier this year.

“I had interest from other BBL teams, but it just didn't feel right to go elsewhere. After a bit of deliberation, I've decided it's time for me to call stumps on my BBL career and playing commitments with NSW ... and start looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Henriques said in a statement.

On the international stage, Henriques represented Australia across formats between 2009 and 2021, playing four Tests, 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is.

The most capped domestic player

Henriques finishes with 420 domestic games to his name for NSW and the Sixers, more than anyone else in Australian domestic cricket. That is 110 First-Class matches, 112 List A appearances and 198 in the T20 format. He played every single BBL season since the league began, 154 games in total.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes called him one of the most influential figures in the club's and the BBL's history, while Cricket NSW chairman John Knox pointed to his leadership as his most enduring legacy.

Henriques isn't done with international cricket altogether. Born in Funchal, Portugal and raised in Australia from early childhood, he became eligible under ICC rules to represent his country of birth after completing the mandatory waiting period since his last Australian appearance. He is set to play for Portugal in next month's European qualifying leg for the 2028 T20 World Cup.

His retirement leaves the Sixers in need of a new captain for the first time in four years. However, he will continue as a director of the Cricket NSW Foundation and remains available for overseas leagues.

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