Legend 90 League to kick off on February 6 in Raipur, squads revealed

The inaugural edition of the Legends 90 League will kick off on February 6. Raipur will host the entire tournament, and the final will take place on February 18. Several former cricketers such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Ross Taylor and Martin Guptill among others have signed up for the marquee tournament.

Notably, seven teams will compete in the 90-ball tournament. Dubai Giants, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Gujarat Samp Army, Big Boys, Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings have signed up for the competition. Sony Sports Network will broadcast the tournament.

Legends 90 League squads:

Dubai Giants: Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Kennar Lewis, Kevin O'Brien, Brendan Taylor, Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Richard Levi, Luke Fletcher, Rahul Yadav, Christopher M, Sid Trivedi, Seekkuge Prasanna.

Chhattisgarh Warriors: Siddarth Kaul, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Kevon Cooper, Suresh Raina, Vishal Kushwaha, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sakuja, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Verma, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Amit Mishra, Rishi Dhawan, Kalim Khan, Unmukt Chand, Manoj Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, Colin de Grandhomme.

Haryana Gladiators: Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Abu Nechim, Anureet Singh, Imran Khan, Asela Gunaratne, Ishank Jaggi, Harbhajan Singh, Nagendra Chaudhary, Rikki Clarke, Peter Trego, Chadwick Walton, Manan Sharma.

Gujarat Samp Army: Yusuf Pathan, Moeen Ali, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Tiwary, Kesrick Williams, Jesal Karia, Miguel Cummins, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shapoor Zadran, Mohammad Ashraful, William Perkins, Navin Stewart, Abhishek, Chaturanga De Silva, Mausif Khan.

Big Boys: Matt Prior, Ishan Malhotra, Monu Kumar, Chirag Gandhi, Tamim Iqbal, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Herschelle Gibbs, Upul Tharanga, Abdur Razzak, Shannon Gabriel, Varun Aaron, Neil Broom, Karamveer Singh, Robin Bist, Naman Sharma, Kapil Rana, Vinod Chanwariya.

Delhi Royals: Shikhar Dhawan, Lendl Simmons, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Sahard Lumba, Bipul Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Rayad Emrit, Ross Taylor, Jerome Taylor, Sumit Narwal, Parvinder Awana.

Rajasthan Kings: Dwayne Bravo, Ankit Rajpoot, Phil Mustard, Shahbaz Nadeem, Faiz Fazal, Shadab Jakati, Jaskaran Malhotra, Imran Tahir, Jaykishan Kolsawala, Rajesh Bishnoi, Corey Anderson, Pankaj Rao, Samiullah Shinwari, Rajat Singh, Ashley Nurse, Dawlat Zadran, Manpreet Gony.