'Left a deep wound in his heart': Sanjay Bangar reflects on Rohit Sharma's recent change in fitness

Team India is all set to take on Australia in a white-ball series. The side will take on Australia across three ODI matches and five T20Is. The tour is set to kick off on October 19, and the series will feature the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

The veteran duo last played for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, and they are all set to feature in the ODI series against Australia as well. Ahead of the series, Rohit Sharma has been going viral for his transformation in his fitness.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar came forward and opined that the last time Rohit underwent a transformation this big was when he was not picked in India’s squad for the ODI World Cup 2011, and Bangar opined that being removed from captaincy has left a deep impact on the veteran batter.

"The last time Rohit Sharma followed such a strict fitness regimen was after he missed out on the 2011 World Cup. That exclusion left a deep wound in his heart, and I think we’re seeing a similar level of determination from him now. From 2012 to 2024, he’s had a wonderful and successful career, but being called out for his fitness has clearly stayed with him, and he has worked hard to address it,” Bangar told Star Sports.

Bangar also talked about Rohit’s preparations

Furthermore, Sanjay Bangar opened up about how not being the captain could see Rohit fielding at different positions in the ODI series against Australia, and the veteran batter has fully prepared himself for it.

"It’s visible in his preparation and his mindset. It’s great to see Rohit Sharma hungry and fit once again. Not being the captain, you don’t always have the luxury of fielding inside the 30-yard circle; sometimes you need to patrol the outfield, dive around, and contribute as a fielder too. Rohit seems to be preparing himself completely for that challenge, and that’s a very positive sign," said Bangar.