Led by Root, Pope - ENG put up astonishing batting display; trail NZ by just 80 runs

Image Source : TWITTER Pope and Root were the heroes for ENG on day 3

In what turned out to be an astonishing day of test cricket for England, Joe Root and Ollie pope slammed centuries to power England to 473/5 at the end of day 3. The home team now trails NZ's 1st innings score of 553 by just 80 runs.

This is some batting display by England who were written off this test match after a monstrous batting display by the Kiwis on the first two days of the test.

Root, currently the world's most in-form batter in test cricket, was still there at stumps on 163 not out to give England hope of coming out of the first innings with an unlikely lead.

While Root is used to compiling centuries — this was his fourth in his last five test matches and the 27th of his career — Pope reached three figures for just the second time in four years in the England team and the first at home.

Pope's 145 beat his previous best score, the 135 not out against South Africa in January 2020, and justified the decision of England's new leadership to promote him to No. 3 for this international summer.

Alex Lees (67) and Ben Stokes (46) chipped in with significant knocks and Ben Foakes was with Root on 24 not out at the close, with England trailing by 80.

If Root can continue the good work he's been doing along, and Ben Foakes gets going, we may have a result on our hands come day 5. England is currently leading the series 1-0.