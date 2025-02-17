LED-bail glitch forces rule change in Women's Premier League after controversy in DC vs MI match The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in the Women's Premier League 2025 saw a few close run-out calls going into the batters' favour. The WPL has now been forced to make a change in a rule after that game.

Following the controversial run-out dismissal decisions in the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians clash in the Women's Premier League 2024, the organising body has notified a change in rule.

WPL has notified the teams that the LED stumps need to be fully dislodged for the umpires to deem the wicket is broken. This is the change from the playing conditions of the WPL. According to the playing conditions, "where LED wickets are used, the moment at which the wicket has been put down shall be deemed to be the first frame in which the LED lights are illuminated and subsequent frames show the bail permanently removed from the top of the stumps."

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the rule has been changed due to a glitch in the LED stumps. The bails being used in the WPL are lightning up at the slightest disturbance. This is happening even when the bail spigots have not come off the top of the stumps.

The Indian Board uses LED Stumps in international and domestic cricket. There is a microprocessor on each bail. The microprocessor detects the moment when both spigots have come off the stumps. It then causes the bail to light up within 1/1000th of a second. However, in the WPL 2025, the bail were getting illuminated when one spigot was on the stumps and one off. Wickets are considered to be broken when the bail is completely dislodged from the stumps, which means that not one, but both spigots should have come off.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, three close run-out calls went to Delhi batters' favours. The batters were given not-out even when they were not inside the crease when the LED lights were illuminated. The umpires deemed those decisions not out as both the bails had not seemingly been dislodged.