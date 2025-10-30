Laura Wolvaardt shatters all-time Women's World Cup record as captain after marathon knock of 169 in semis South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was outstanding as she put her hand up in a World Cup knockout game, smashing a record-breaking 169 against England in the semifinal on Wednesday in Guwahati. South Africa won the contest by 125 runs to qualify for their maiden Women's World Cup final.

Guwahati:

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt turned on her beast mode in the World Cup semi-final against, smashing a record-breaking 169 off just 143 balls, as the 26-year-old led her side from the front to a maiden final of the tournament. Wolvaardt not just became the first South African captain to hit a Women's World Cup century, but also did it when her team needed it the most, coming off a poor outing against Australia in their final league stage game.

Wolvaardt went up to 470 runs for the tournament, which is the most by a captain in a Women's World Cup edition. The South African skipper broke Belinda Clark's 28-year-old record for the highest aggregate by a captain. Former Australia skipper Clark had amassed 445 runs in the 1997 edition, which included a record-breaking double ton in the World Cup against Denmark.

Most runs in a Women's World Cup edition as a captain

470 - Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), in 8 innings (2025)

445 - Belinda Clark (Australia), in 5 innings (1997)

409 - Mithali Raj (India), in 9 innings (2017)

407 - Suzie Bates (New Zealand), in 7 innings (2013)

394 - Meg Lanning (Australia), in 9 innings (2022)

By virtue of the result on Wednesday, Wolvaardt now has one more innings, and she needs 30 more runs to become only the second player in the World Cups to notch up 500 runs in one edition and 40 more to break Alyssa Healy's all-time record of 509.

South Africa hadn't gotten past the semifinals stage in the Women's World Cup in the previous 12 editions, and the two star players, Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, did it for the Proteas in Guwahati, the same venue, against the very same opposition, which bowled them out for just 69 in their campaign opener.

Wolvaardt also crossed the 5,000-mark in the ODI format and inched a step closer to completing 7,500 runs in international cricket. Her 116-run opening partnership with Tazmin Brits laid the foundation for South Africa and will be keen to continue it in the final as the Proteas aim to defy their past and script history.