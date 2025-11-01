Laura Wolvaardt plans to silence Indian fans in ODI World Cup final in Navi Mumbai South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt said her team aims to silence Indian fans in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai. She stressed staying calm under pressure as both teams battle for their first-ever ODI World Cup title.

Navi Mumbai:

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has set the tone ahead of the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against India, stating her team will aim to silence the largely home crowd at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. The match will see India and the Proteas clash for the title, with a new champion set to emerge.

Wolvaardt’s comments drew comparisons to Australia captain Pat Cummins’ famous remark before the men’s World Cup final in November 2023, when he said he wanted to quieten the fans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Cummins’ team followed through on that bold statement, winning the final thanks to Travis Head’s match-winning century. Similarly, Wolvaardt acknowledged the challenge of facing a crowd expected to be more than 90 percent Indian supporters.

“Hopefully, we win. I guess that will silence them. Yeah,” Wolvaardt said in the pre-match press conference.

There's big pressure on both teams to perform: Wolvaardt

The two teams are evenly matched historically, with India and South Africa tied at three wins each in their head-to-head encounters. India claimed the first three victories, but the Proteas have bounced back with three consecutive wins, including a notable victory in the ongoing World Cup, where Nadine de Klerk starred with an all-round performance. Remarkably, India have not beaten South Africa since a clash in Pretoria in 2005. Despite the historical context, Wolvaardt emphasised that her team will not dwell on past results.

“Yeah, we're trying not to think too much about the past at all, I think. Yeah, like I said before, every cricket game starts at zero. We can't sort of bring any of our history into this game. Whether it would be finals that we've lost or games that we've won against India, we're just really trying to erase all of that stuff and start completely afresh in this game. Yeah, I think there's big pressure on both teams to perform, and I think whoever stays the calmest under that pressure is going to most likely come out on top tomorrow,” Wolvaardt added.

South Africa’s campaign in the tournament began with a commanding 10-wicket win over England, before finishing third in the league stage. They then demonstrated their ability to perform under pressure in the semi-final, defeating England, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt to secure their spot in the title clash.