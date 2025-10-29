Laura Wolvaardt misses Harmanpreet Kaur's World Cup record by just two runs Laura Wolvaardt’s stunning 169 off 143 powered South Africa to 320 in the Women’s World Cup semi-final against England, falling just two runs short of Harmanpreet Kaur’s record. England crumbled to 1/3 early, leaving Sciver-Brunt and others with a massive chase ahead.

Guwahati:

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt produced a sensational innings, smashing 169 runs off just 143 balls against England in the Women’s ODI World Cup semi-final at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Despite wickets tumbling around her, the 26-year-old stood firm and delivered one of the finest World Cup performances in history.

Wolvaardt came agonizingly close to breaking Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the highest individual score in a World Cup knockout match, falling just two runs short of the mark. Her innings drew comparisons to Mithali Raj’s iconic 171-run knock in the 2017 World Cup semifinal, which propelled India into the final.

Most runs in World Cup knockouts:

Player Runs Harmanpreet Kaur 171* Alyssa Healy 170 Laura Wolvaardt 169 Nat Sciver-Brunt 148* Dani Wyatt-Hodge 129

The Proteas desperately needed a standout performance from their skipper, and Wolvaardt delivered in style, hammering 20 fours and 4 sixes. Though she received brief support from Tazmin Brits and Marizanne Kapp, it was Wolvaardt’s brilliance that carried South Africa’s innings and kept their World Cup dream alive. Courtesy of her stupendous knock, South Africa posted a healthy total of 320 runs on the board in the first innings, which should be enough for the team to get the job done.

England lost three for 1

England had a terrible start to their chase. All their top three batters registered a duck as the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side was reduced to 1/3 at one stage. Star all-rounder Kapp picked up two wickets of Amy Jones and Heather Knight in her first over, while Ayabonga Khaka clinched the prized wicket of Ayabonga Khaka in the following over.

All of England’s hope now lies on Sciver-Brunt. She has good partners in Alice Capsey and Dani Wyatt-Hodge, but the captain needs to lead from the front, similar to what Laura did. Regardless, it will be a mountain to climb for England to win the game as South Africa are well in control.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell