Laura Wolvaardt equals Mithali Raj's World Cup record, creates history for South Africa in WC semifinal South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt is leading from the front in the World Cup semifinal clash against England. With a half-century in Guwahati, she has equalled Mithali Raj's all-time World Cup record and has also created history for South Africa. Know details:

Guwahati:

South Africa and England locked horns today in the first semifinal of the Women's World Cup at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. After losing the toss, South Africa got off to a brilliant start with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits stitching a century stand. The former took the aggressive route and reached a half-century quickly. This turned out to be her 13th fifty-plus score in the mega event, equalling Mithali Raj's World Cup record in this aspect.

The legendary Indian cricketer also notched up 13 fifty-plus scores in 36 World Cup innings. However, Wolvaardt equalled her feat in just 23 innings, displaying amazing form in the mega event ever since she started playing. Debbie Hockley and Charlotte Edwards are the other players on the list of the most fifty-plus scores in World Cup history.

Most 50-plus scores in Women's World Cup history

Players 50-plus scores (Innings) Mithali Raj 13 (36) Laura Wolvaardt 13 (23)* Debbie Hockley 12 (43) Charlotte Edwards 11 (28)

Laura Wolvaardt completes 5000 runs in ODIs'

In the process, Laura Wolvaardt also completed 5000 runs in her ODI career, becoming the first-ever South African cricketer to do so in the format. Overall, she is only the sixth player to cross the said landmark and is the second fastest to do so after India's Smriti Mandhana. The Indian vice-captain completed 5000 runs in ODIs earlier in the ongoing World Cup and is also the fastest to the milestone, doing so in 112 innings.

Fastest to 5000 ODI runs in Women's cricket

Players Innings taken Smriti Mandhana 112 Laura Wolvaardt 117 Stafanie Taylor 129 Suzie Bates 136 Mithali Raj 144 Charlotte Edwards 156

Meanwhile, South Africa lost their way a bit after a bright start in the semifinal clash against England. Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits added 116 runs for the first wicket before losing three wickets for just three runs as England fought back strongly. With the pitch expected to stay true for batting, South Africa will be keen on posting a total close to 280 runs to put up a fight and Wolvaardt will be key for them who is approaching a century.