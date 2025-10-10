Laura Wolvaardt breaks Women's World Cup record for a South African captain after 70-run knock vs India All-rounder Nadine de Klerk rightfully stole the limelight, scoring an unbeaten 84 off just 54 balls to take South Africa to a memorable victory against India; however, skipper Laura Wolvaardt didn't do badly, scoring 70 off 111 at the top after the Proteas found themselves amid a collapse.

Visakhapatnam:

It wasn't the most fluent Laura Wolvaardt knock, but since it came in a winning cause, the South African captain won't mind, as she and her side ended up breaking several records in the Women's World Cup clash against India on Thursday, October 9, in Visakhapatnam. Wolvaardt had to soak in the pressure when she saw her side getting reduced to 58/4 and take the innings forward, first with Sinalo Jafta and then with Chloe Tryon, the latter was the partnership where the Proteas had the renewed belief that it could be done.

Wolvaardt scored 70 and even though she took 111 balls, she did the job and ended up registering the highest score by a Proteas skipper in a Women's World Cup match. Wolvaardt surpassed Sune Luus's score of 62, which the all-rounder achieved in the 2022 edition against Pakistan. Luus features thrice in the top five for South Africa, but Wolvaardt is slowly getting into the thick of things in the ongoing edition.

Highest individual score for South Africa captain in Women's World Cup

70 (111) - Laura Wolvaardt, vs IND - Visakhapatnam, 2025

62 (102) - Sune Luus, vs PAK - Mount Maunganui, 2022

57 (66) - Dane van Niekerk, vs IND - Leicester, 2017

52 (51) - Sune Luus, vs AUS - Wellington, 2022

51 (73) - Sune Luus, vs NZ - Hamilton, 2022

Wolvaardt had to fulfil one role at that point and she did it beautifully, staying in the middle. The right-hander had to delay any possibility of another collapse and Tryon played the second fiddle outstandingly. Even though the partnership of 61 runs took a little over 16 overs to form, South Africa were hanging around like a bad smell for India and they ended up chasing it down.

Nadine de Klerk stayed unbeaten on 84 off just 54 as she just bulldozed the Indian pacers in the death overs and took the Proteas to a magnificent win by just three wickets in a thriller.