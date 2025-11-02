Laura Wolvaardt breaks Alyssa Healy's all-time World Cup record in final vs India South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has been in amazing form with the bat, right through the Women's World Cup. She did the same in the final to break Alyssa Healy's all-time record in the history of the mega event.

Navi Mumbai:

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt has created history, breaking Alyssa Healy's all-time record to become the player to score the most runs in a single edition of the Women's World Cup. She needed 40 runs to go past Healy in this aspect and did so superbly in the 298-run chase in the final against India at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Wolvaardt has led from the front for South Africa right through the tournament and has done the same in the final too, taking the run-scoring responsibility upon her, even after losing a couple of wickets early in the run chase. Earlier in the tournament, she also became the first-ever South African to complete 1000 runs in the Women's World Cup.

For the unversed, Wolvaardt also smacked the match-winning 169 runs in the semifinal clash against England, paving the way for her team to win by a huge margin of 125 runs. As far as her record is concerned, Healy scored 509 runs in the previous edition of the World Cup in 2022 while Rachel Hayney, DA Hockley and LA Reeler are the other players on the list with 497, 456, and 448 runs respectively in a single WC edition.

Most runs in a single Women's World Cup edition

Players Runs Year Laura Wolvaardt 512* 2025 Alyssa Healy 509 2022 Rachel Haynes 497 2022 DA Hockley 456 1997 LA Reeler 448 1988

India post 298 runs batting first

Earlier, India posted 298 runs batting first on the back of some brilliant batting from Shafali Verma (87) and Deepti Sharma, both of whom scored half-centuries, while Richa Ghosh also provided the late impetus to the innings with her 34-run knock off 24 balls. However, South Africa did well in the last 10 overs to concede only 69 runs. Wolvaardt is the key at the moment and India will have to dismiss her to make a comeback in the game.