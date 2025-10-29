Laura Wolvaardt becomes first South Africa captain to register major milestone in ODI World Cup South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt made a well-deserved century against England in the ongoing ODI World Cup semi-final. She reached the milestone in 115 balls. With that, she became the first South Africa women's captain to score a century in World Cup history.

Laura Wolvaardt etched her name in history by becoming the first South African captain, and only the fourth player overall, to score a century in a Women’s ODI World Cup. She achieved this remarkable feat during the high-stakes semi-final against England at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati. With South Africa in need of a strong start, Wolvaardt rose to the occasion, leading from the front and setting the perfect tone for her team.

Her milestone innings also placed her alongside elite company, as she became just the fourth cricketer after Smriti Mandhana, Suzie Bates, and Tammy Beaumont to register more than 10 centuries as an opener in women’s ODIs.

Meanwhile, her opening partner, Tazmin Brits, supported her well for a while, scoring 45 runs off 65 balls, but after she departed, the floodgates opened. Anneke Bosch and Sane Luus went back to the pavilion rather cheaply, but that didn’t put any sort of pressure on the captain. Marizanne Kapp supported her brilliantly after the Proteas were reduced to 119/3 as their partnership of 72 runs stabilised the momentum.

Kapp departed after scoring 42 runs off 33 balls. Soon after that, Wolvaardt completed her well-deserved century, but the goal will be to finish well and put South Africa in a position to defend and get the job done to qualify for the summit clash, which will be played on November 2 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The pressure is paramount on Wolvaardt as wickets fell rather quickly after Kapp departed. Unless South Africa finish well, England could be in a perfect spot to become the first team to qualify for the final.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England Women (Playing XI): Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell