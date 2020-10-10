Saturday, October 10, 2020
     
Spanish woman co-driver dies in crash at rally in Portugal

The rally says in a statement that Laura Salvo was attended to by medics after the crash but died on-site before the arrival of a medical helicopter

Lisbon Updated on: October 10, 2020 21:23 IST
File photo of Laura Salvo.

Portugal’s Rally Vidreiro has reported the death of Spanish co-driver Laura Salvo after her car crashed during the race on Saturday.

The rally said in a statement that Salvo was attended to by medics but died on site before the arrival of a medical helicopter.

The 21-year-old Salvo was co-driving for Miguel Socias' Peugeot.

“Peugeot Sport wishes to express their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of codriver Laura Salvo, who died this morning following an accident at Rally Vidreio Centro in Portugal,” Peugeot Sport said on Twitter.

The race was canceled after the incident.

