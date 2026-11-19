New Delhi:

Flamboyant batter Grace Harris delivered a spectacular performance in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), smashing an unbeaten century for Brisbane Heat against Sydney Thunder. During her stay at the crease, the 32-year-old hit nine boundaries and seven sixes at Allan Border Field in Brisbane, completing her century in 59 balls. It was her fourth century in WBBL history, which was registered at a strike rate of 172.88.

Her innings powered Brisbane to an imposing 225/3 in 20 overs, with Charli Knott providing valuable support through a 62-run contribution off 34 balls.

Notably, the opening pair put Sydney Thunder’s attack under sustained pressure, bringing up a century partnership as Brisbane reached the 100-run mark without losing a wicket in 9.5 overs. After the impressive start, Heat struggled for a while before Yastika Bhatia joined Grace in the middle for the finishing touch.

However, the impressive total was not enough to secure victory. Sydney produced an extraordinary response, as they completed a six-wicket chase of 226 with four deliveries remaining.

Laura Harris proved key

The chase belonged largely to Harris's younger sister Laura, who delivered one of the most remarkable batting performances in the competition’s history. The Sydney batter reached her half-century in just 15 balls, establishing a new record for the fastest fifty in WBBL history.

Laura finished unbeaten on 63 from only 20 deliveries, with seven fours and five sixes. Her strike rate of 315 proved decisive as she combined with Anika Learoyd, who remained unbeaten on 60 off 43 balls, to take Thunder across the finishing line.

Meanwhile, the previous record for the fastest WBBL half-century stood at 16 deliveries and was held by Tess Flintoff. Laura's remarkable effort moved the benchmark one delivery lower.

Grace, meanwhile, will head into the next WPL season with UP Warriorz, who secured her services for Rs 30 lakh at the October 28 auction in Kochi. She previously represented the franchise during the first three seasons before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 season. RCB released her ahead of the upcoming auction.

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