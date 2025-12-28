Laura Harris equals world record in women's T20 cricket with 52-run blitzkrieg in Super Smash Laura Harris is playing for Otago in the ongoing Women's Super Smash and smashed 52 runs off just 17 deliveries, helping her side chase down 146 runs in just 14.5 overs. In the process, she equalled the world record by scoring the fastest fifty in Women's T20 cricket.

New Delhi:

Laura Harris displayed her excellent hitting skills in the third match of the ongoing Women's Super Smash for Otago and equalled the world record of fastest fifty in the history of Women's T20 cricket. She smashed a half-century off just 15 balls, equalling Marie Kelly's record who had also scored a 15-ball half-century for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022.

Harris came off a disappointing campaign for Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League, where she scored only 69 runs in eight innings, even though her strike rate was 197.14. However, she made an immediate impact in the Women's Super Smash in the opening game for Otago at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The veteran batter came out to bat at number four with the team's score reading 46/2 in the sixth over and made sure Otago chased down the 146-run target in less than 15 overs. Harris smashed six fours and four sixes during her 52-run knock off just 17 balls as Otago started their campaign in the tournament with a smashing win over Canterbury.

Thanks to her brilliant knock, Laura Harris also won the player of the match award.

Laura Harris had previously challenged fastest fifty record

Moreover, Laura Harris had challenged the world record of Marie Kelly earlier this year too. But she missed it by a whisker as the 35-year-old hit a 16-ball fifty for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast. She smashed 55 runs off just 21 balls against Durham and won the player of the match award in that game too.

Coming back to Women's Super Smash, Otago also became the first team to pick up a bonus point, the system introduced this season. Apart from a regular four points for winning a match, teams can earn a bonus point if they score 150 or more, regardless of whether they bat first or second, or for achieving a run rate greater than 1.25 times that of the opposition in the second innings.

Canterbury scored 145 runs in their 20 overs at a run rate of 7.25, while Otago, thanks to Laura Harris, scored 146 runs in just 14.5 overs at a run rate of 9.84 and earned a bonus point.