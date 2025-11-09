'Last year was tough, but I kept working': Shafali Verma after World Cup 2025 glory Shafali Verma was sent an SOS call after Pratika Rawal suffered a severe ankle injury during the World Cup 2025. Shafali put up a gem of a contribution in the final with 87 runs and two wickets to be named the Player of the Match in the final against South Africa.

New Delhi:

India’s Women’s World Cup hero Shafali Verma on Sunday opened up about the challenges she faced over the past year, saying her hard work and perseverance finally paid off with the team’s historic World Cup triumph.

Drafted in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old all-rounder produced a match-winning performance in the final against South Africa, scoring 87 runs and taking 2 for 36 to earn the Player of the Final award in India’s 52-run victory.

"The last year was very tough for me. I faced a lot of struggles, but I kept working extremely hard and was rewarded by God for my effort," Shafali told reporters following a felicitation programme in Rohtak.

The Haryana star was called into the team a day before India's semifinal against Australia in Navi Mumbai, and was playing in domestic cricket before. "When I joined the Indian team ahead of the semifinal, I was determined to contribute to the World Cup victory. The final is always a big stage. Initially, I was a bit nervous, but I calmed myself, focused on my strategy, and executed it well. That helped me deliver an all-round performance," Shafali said.

She received a grand welcome to her hometown, Rohtak and highlighted the self-belief that the girls need to have to succeed. "They should always put in the hard work in whatever field they may choose and also have self-belief, and results will follow," Shafali said.

Shafali, who idolises India legend Sachin Tendulkar, talked about her family's support throughout to achieve her dreams. Replying to a question about the final, she said, "I was trying to stay calm and execute my plans, and things went as planned. The only thought was that we have to give it all in those seven hours for our country."