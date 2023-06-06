'Last week we were playing in IPL...' - Shubman Gill opens up about challenges he will face in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is keenly looking forward to the WTC Final between India and Australia with the match set to commence on June 7. The man has shined exceptionally with the bat so far in 2023 smashing centuries in all international formats and also hitting three tons in the recently concluded IPL season. He also won the Orange Cap for scoring most runs in the season. Gill stamped his authority with 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of close to 60 and all eyes will be on him in the WTC Final.

However, the youngster feels it will be a completely different challenge but admits that scoring runs in IPL has given him a lot of confidence. "It does give you a bit of confidence (from the IPL), but I feel this is a completely different scenario and a completely different game. But that's the fun about it. Last week we were playing something completely different with a different atmosphere and that is the challenge and that is what is exciting about Test cricket," Gill told while speaking to ICC.

Shubman Gill was also part of the WTC Final line-up that lost to New Zealand a couple of years ago. He had scored only 28 and 8 runs in the two innings of the Test match. Opening up on the same, he stated that the team has learnt a lot from that defeat and will look to overcome the mistakes.

"We have been talking about some of the things we have learnt as a team and especially as a batting group from playing that match. Hopefully we will be able to overcome the mistakes we made last time," Gill added.

