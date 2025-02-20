'Last time when we played against Bangladesh...': Virat Kohli recalls fond memories ahead of CT opener Virat Kohli is just 37 runs away from becoming only the third batter in ODI history to notch up the milestone of 14,000 runs in the format. Kohli will be keen to turn up for India in his favourite format as the Men in Blue look to repeat their heroics of the 2013 Champions Trophy-

Former India captain Virat Kohli took a ride down the memory lane ahead of his side's Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh while expressing his love for this tournament, because of the nature of the competition - fast-paced and brevity. India will open their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20 and everyone remembers what happened the last time these two teams met in their respective first matches of an ICC event - the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

"The last time when we played our first match against Bangladesh in an ICC tournament, the tournament went really well for us. We won the World Cup in 2011 and yeah, some very fond memories," Kohli said in an interaction with Star Sports as India look to make a good start. Kohli emphasised the importance of a good start in such a short tournament as one loss and it could be curtains for a side, which very well could be a case for Pakistan after suffering a heavy loss against New Zealand in the opening game on Wednesday in Karachi.

"Honestly, I have always liked this tournament. It [playing in the Champions Trophy] represents consistency and is a reward after you finish in the top 8 on the rankings after playing for a year or two. The level of competition is always good.

"If you apply the pressure of a T20 World Cup in the ODI format, then it [Champions Trophy] is very similar. There also you have three or four games in the league stage. If you don't start well, you will be under pressure. I think the first couple of games are very crucial. The pressure is from the first game itself and that is why I like it, you have to be at your best from game one," Kohli added.

India got a bumper start at the 2011 ODI World Cup when the Men in Blue smashed 370 runs against Bangladesh with Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli scoring centuries and won the clash rather comfortably by 87 runs.

Kohli has 529 runs to his name in the Champions Trophy and he seems to be operating at a different level averaging 88.16 at a strike rate of 92 including as many as five half-centuries. The pressure brings the best out of Kohli, especially in the ODI format and India will hope for more of the same in the tournament.

India are placed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand with the Black Caps kicking the tournament off with a win over the hosts.