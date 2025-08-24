'Last of his kind': Cricket fraternity pays tribute to 'real warrior' Cheteshwar Pujara on his retirement Cheteshwar Pujara walked into the sunset as he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket. Having represented the Test team for 13 years, Pujara had played crucial roles in several Indian wins. The cricket fraternity paid its tribute to Pujara on his retirement.

New Delhi:

Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket as he walked into the sunset after representing the Indian Test team for 13 years. Pujara, the mainstay No.3, had a memorable career and took over the baton at one down from the legendary Rahul Dravid. He had played crucial roles in Indian victories, with his contributions in the two Border-Gavaskar series wins Down Under being the epitome of his grit.

Pujara announced his retirement with an emotional social media post. "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant," Pujara wrote in a statement on his social media.

"But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket. Thank you for all the love and support!" he said.

The cricket fraternity reacted to Pujara's retirement with many former and current cricketers hailing him for the contributions he made. "First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career, Cheteshwar Pujara. You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come," former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.

"A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India, being the No. 1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia, where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji. God bless," former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote on X.

"Har match aur challenge mein team ke liye khade rahe ho, Cheteshwar Pujara! Your grit, patience, and love for the game have set a benchmark for generations to come. All the best for the next innings!" former Shikhar Dhawan reacted to the retirement.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar also praised Pujara on his fabulous cricket career. "Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played.

"Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out; it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" he wrote.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant recalled the memories of the Border-Gavaskar series 2020/21, during which he shared some crucial partnerships with the now-retired Pujara. "From Sydney to the Gabba and beyond, some of my best memories came batting alongside you. I will always treasure our partnerships & your contribution to Indian cricket. Congratulations on a remarkable Test career, Pujji bhai & wishing you the very best ahead," he wrote.

Check the reactions of the cricket fraternity on Pujara's retirement.