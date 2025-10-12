'Last five overs cost us': Harmanpreet Kaur opens up after India's loss against Australia in Women's World Cup India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and opened up on her side's performance after their loss against Australia women in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 on October 12 in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam:

Australia women registered a historic victory against India women in the Women’s World Cup 2025. The two sides took on each other at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on October 12. The clash saw India batting first and posting a total of 330 runs after brilliant performances by Pratika Rawal and Smriti Mandhana.

Where India looked to put in a good showing with the ball, Alyssa Healy’s masterful knock of 142 runs and Ellyse Perry going unbeaten on a score of 47 runs helped Australia chase down the biggest target in WODI history, registering a three-wicket victory.

After the loss, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance. She opined that her side fell short of 30-40 runs in the end.

“The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. Knew it was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us. Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility. Today the first 40 overs were good,” Harmanpreet Kaur said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The India skipper is looking forward to making a comeback

Furthermore, Harmanpreet Kaur stated that it is important that Team India show intent in the forthcoming games, and it could be interesting to see how they come back in the upcoming games.

It is important how we come back, these things happen. [Charani] She has been outstanding. Today also she bowled well to their batters. Even when Healy was batting, she was not giving anything easily. We have a lot of hope from her to give breakthroughs. [Five bowlers] We'll sit and discuss. This combination has given us success. Two bad games are not going to make a difference," she concluded.