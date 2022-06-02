Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lanka cricket in new role for Australia series; here are all details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Malinga | File Photo

Sri Lanka has got a Malinga boost for their home series against Australia as the legendary bowler has been appointed as the team's Bowling Strategy Coach for the white-ball leg of the series.

Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the white ball segment of the Australia Tour of Sri Lanka, the statement read.

Clarifying the role further, the statement added that Malinga, during the tour, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans."

Malinga previously had the same stint with the team when they toured Australia in February for a T20I series. Irrespective of the series loss back then, the bowlers were at their best as the Kangaroos could only manage a high score of 164 across five matches.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this all-important series, the statement added.