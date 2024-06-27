Lanka Premier League to introduce 'Power Blast Overs' feature to add thrill to game, check what it is about

Follow us on Image Source : JAFFNA STALLIONS Jaffna Stallions team with the LPL trophy.

With an aim to provide more aggression and thrill to a particular phase in their league, the Lanka Premier League organisers will be introducing a new feature called the 'Power Blast Overs'. The feature is set to provide a special powerplay to the latter part of both the innings.

"The Lanka Premier League 2024 will introduce an exciting new feature with the addition of a special power play towards the latter part of each innings," LPL organisers said in a statement. "This new innovation, named 'Power Blast Overs,' will provide each team with a two-overpower play during the 16th and 17th overs of their innings," the statement added.

What is the Power Blast Overs feature?

The newly introduced Power Blast Overs feature will be in use during the 16th and 17th overs of both the innings. During this phase, a team will be allowed to field only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle and not the traditional five outside the first six overs.

This will be an addition to the traditional powerplay of the first six overs and not a replacement, though. "This new power play will be in addition to the traditional power play that occurs during the first six overs of an inning. During the 'Power Blast Overs,' only four fielders will be allowed outside the circle, thus creating a more aggressive and thrilling phase of the game," it added.

On the new feature, Tournament Director of the Lanka Premier League 2024 Samantha Dodanwela said, "We decided to bring this innovation in order to create further excitement for the league, which is growing year by year."

"This new introduction is sure to generate a lot of excitement among the fans, and the teams will need to strategize effectively to make the most of this period," he added.

The fifth season of the Lanka Premier League will commence from July 1 with the final being played 21 days later on July 21. A total of 24 matches will take place in the tournament.