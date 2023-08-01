Lanka Premier League 2023: Galle Titans vs Dambulla Aura match stopped in shocking way as snake enters field

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Visuals from a LPL match

Lanka Premier League 2023: A Lanka Premier League match between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura was shockingly stopped mid-way on Monday as a snake entered the field of play. The two teams were locking horns against each other at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in the second match of the tournament. The game was halted in the second innings for a brief time before it resumed.

The incident took place at the end of the fourth over in the second innings when Dambulla Aura were chasing the target of 181 in a nail-biting contest. Vishwa Fernando had finished his over and Shakib Al Hasan was all set to roll his arms in his first over when the snake decided to disturb the party. Before beginning his over, Shakib signalled the entry of the animal near the boundary ropes. It soon returned away from the playing space as the game then resumed.

Galle Titans, Dambulla Aura play nail-biter

The two teams played an absolute nail-biter that went to a super over after the game ended in a tie. Alex Ross and Hayden Kerr played cameos to take Dambulla into Super over after Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Perera provided a strong base. The match was ultimately won by Galle in the Super over. Dambulla batted first in the Super over and scored nine runs. Galle went on to chase the target in the first three balls Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit the winning runs.

Earlier, Rajapaksa, Shevon Daniel and Dasun Shanaka were instrumental in helping Galle reach 180 as all three scored more than 30 runs. For Dambulla Dhananjaya de Silva was the highest run-scorer with 43 runs to his name in normal game-time.

