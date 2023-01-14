Lalit Modi on 24/7 external oxygen support, Harbhajan Singh wishes for quick recovery

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lalit Modi on 24/7 external oxygen support

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi has been kept on 24/7 external oxygen support after contracting Covid-19. Modi is currently in a hospital in London and has also been diagnosed with pneumonia. Modi shared pictures on social media, where he confirmed about his health.

In a post on Instagram with pictures of his arrival at London Luton Airport, Modi said he is currently on external oxygen support having been flown from Mexico City.

"After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and a superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in London.

The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug. He thanked the doctors who treated him at Mexico City and the one who flew from London to accompany him back to the UK," Modi wrote on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh wishes Modi for quick recovery

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has wished for a speedy recovery for Lalit Modi. In a reply to Modi's post, Harbhajan wrote, "Get Well Soon". There have been numerous comments on Modi's Instagram post. Many people have also wished for his quick well-being.

Modi, who pioneered the T20 league Indian Premier League (IPL) -- now the richest cricket league in the world -- had left India in 2010 for London after being charged with tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals. He was the founder and first chairman of the IPL, running the tournament for three years but was ousted afterwards from Indian cricket following charges of various irregularities.

Latest Cricket News