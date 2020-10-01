Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Both teams look to recover from defeats

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs MI live IPL from Abu Dhabi. Coming off heartbreaking losses, the Indian Premier League game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be a test of character for both sides as they look to regain momentum here on Thursday. KXIP were at the receiving end of the highest successful run-chase in the tournament history as Rajasthan Royals overhauled a target of 224 with three balls to spare on Sunday. While Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan led a remarkable fight-back, chasing 202, before Mumbai went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Super Over. Defending champions Mumbai Indians lost their opening game but bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Rohit Sharma's men failed to cross the line against RCB. Similarly, after losing to Delhi Capitals in their opener, KXIP came back strongly to register their first points by defeating RCB. But, despite a fabulous batting display, they lost to Rajasthan. Here you can follow all the updates of KXIP vs MI live IPL match.

Live score and updates Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

