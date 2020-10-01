Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming Cricket, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020: Watch KXIP vs MI Live Online

It has been an eventful start for KXIP who began the tournament with a Super Over, had a centurion in the second match and conceded a defeat after being dominant for the entirety of the third game against RR, as Sheldon Cottrell was hit for 30 runs in an over. Despite impressive performances, KXIP find themselves at 5th in the points table with two points in three matches. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, also played a Super Over in their previous match against RCB but failed to get over the line. Thanks to their higher NRR, a win can take KXIP to the top of the table tonight and KL Rahul 's men will be aiming to put their best foot forward as both the sides clash in Abu Dhabi. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming Cricket, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 match live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

When is KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

The KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Match will be played on October 1, 2020 (Thursday).

What time is KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

The KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Match will be played at 7:30 PM IST.

Which stadium is hosting KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

The KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Where can you see Live Streaming Cricket of KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

You can see Live Streaming Cricket of KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where can you see Live TV Telecast of KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

You can see live TV Telecast of KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match?

Here are the squads for KXIP vs MI, IPL 2020 Match:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Tajinder Singh, Hardus Viljoen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

