Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: CSK, KXIP look to bounce back

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: CSK look to get back to winning ways

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs CSK live IPL match from Dubai. Thrice champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to take advantage of a six-day rest and on return lost to SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. CSK will have another opportunity to redeem themselves when they meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who are still looking for their first IPL title, in Sunday's second encounter. CSK have undoubtedly dominated the lucrative tournament since its inception in 2008, but the MS Dhoni-led side is struggling this year. Nothing has been going right for CSK: first it was off-field issues, and now they have failed to deliver on the field as well, suffering three defeats on the trot. CSK are surely a star-studded side on paper, but so far they haven't lived up to the expectations they have raised. And in such a situation, CSK need to salvage pride when they face KXIP. (Live SCORECARD)

Live updates Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage