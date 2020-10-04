Indian T20 League
Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: CSK, KXIP look to bounce back

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: Here you can find all the live cricket score and updates from KXIP vs CSK live IPL match from Dubai.

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2020 17:36 IST
Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: CSK look to get back to winning ways
Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: CSK look to get back to winning ways

Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Live updates IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of KXIP vs CSK live IPL match from Dubai. Thrice champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to take advantage of a six-day rest and on return lost to SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday. CSK will have another opportunity to redeem themselves when they meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who are still looking for their first IPL title, in Sunday's second encounter. CSK have undoubtedly dominated the lucrative tournament since its inception in 2008, but the MS Dhoni-led side is struggling this year. Nothing has been going right for CSK: first it was off-field issues, and now they have failed to deliver on the field as well, suffering three defeats on the trot. CSK are surely a star-studded side on paper, but so far they haven't lived up to the expectations they have raised. And in such a situation, CSK need to salvage pride when they face KXIP. (Live SCORECARD)

Live updates Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

 

Live updates :Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Match 18, IPL 2020

  • Oct 04, 2020 5:37 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Maheshwari

    KXIP vs CSK Live updates

    Hello and welcome to our live blog of Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings live Dream 11 IPL match from Dubai. The toss will take place at 19.00 IST.

