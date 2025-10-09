Kwena Maphaka to miss South Africa’s upcoming Pakistan tour due to hamstring strain South Africa's 19-year-old pacer Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of the side's upcoming tour of Pakistan and their one-off game against Namibia due to a hamstring strain. He will be undergoing rehab over the next month.

New Delhi:

In a major development, Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently came forward and announced that 19-year-old Kwena Maphaka will not feature for the Proteas in their upcoming tour to Pakistan. It is worth noting that South Africa is set to take on Namibia for the sole T20I clash and will follow it up by taking on Pakistan in a multi-format series involving two test matches, three T20Is, and three ODI matches.

With the series starting with the clash against Namibia on October 11, Maphaka’s absence could be a big blow for the Proteas. Notably, the youngster will be missing the series due to a hamstring strain.

He sustained the injuries during the DP World Lions’ opening 4-Day Series match against WSB Western Province. Further scans revealed a grade 1-2 injury, and he is expected to undergo rehabilitation over the next month.

South Africa announces replacement for Maphaka

Cricket South Africa took to social media to inform their fans of Maphaka’s injuries, and in the same tweet, the board revealed that Ottneil Baartman has been brought into the side as Maphaka’s replacement for the series.

However, Baartman will only replace Maphaka in the clash against Namibia and for the T20I series against Pakistan. For the three ODI matches, Lizaad Williams has been added to the squad. With the series kicking off on October 11, the Proteas will take on Pakistan in the first test from October 12. The three T20Is will be held on October 28, 31, and November 1.

Whereas, the ODI matches are slated to be held on November 1, 4, and 5. With the multi-format series right around the corner, South Africa will hope to put in their best performance against Pakistan, and the side will hope that Maphaka’s absence will not have a negative impact on their performance.

Also Read: