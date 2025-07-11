Kusal Mendis equals all time record for Sri Lanka with match-winning knock vs Bangladesh in 1st T20I Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis went on to put in an excellent performance against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the ongoing white ball series between the two sides. Mendis won the Player of the Match award for his performance in the game as well.

After some good showings in the ODI series, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh continued their ongoing white ball series with the first of three T20Is. Both sides locked horns in the first T20I of the series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on July 10. With Sri Lanka winning the game, it was Kusal Mendis who stole the limelight with an excellent performance.

The clash began with Bangladesh coming in to bat first. The side opened their innings with Parvez Hossain Emon and Tanzid Hasan scoring 38 and 16 runs, respectively. Litton Das failed to make an impact, adding just six runs on the board. Furthermore, Mohammad Naim went unbeaten on a score of 32 runs, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz adding 29 runs on the board as Bangladesh posted a total of 154 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, Sri Lanka was led by Kusal Mendis’ brilliant knock. The side opened with Pathum Nissanka and Mendis coming out to bat, and while Nissanka scored 42 runs, Mendis amassed 73 runs in 51 deliveries. Mendis put in a good show as Sri Lanka went on to defeat Bangladesh in the first T20I by seven wickets. The 30-year-old’s knock earned him the Player of the Match award as well.

It is worth noting that this was Mendis’ eighth Player of the Match award in T20I cricket for Sri Lanka, which is the joint most for any player in the format for the side. He equalled the record of Kusal Perera. Furthermore, this was Mendis’ fourth POTM award against Bangladesh, which is the most for any Sri Lanka player.

Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh on July 13 next

With Sri Lanka taking the lead after winning the first T20I, both sides will now shift their focus onto the second game. It is worth noting that the two teams will lock horns in the second T20I of the series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on July 13.

With a loss in the first game, Bangladesh will be looking for ways to improve against the hosts.

