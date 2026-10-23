Kumar Kushagra replaces Ishan Kishan in India squad for 2nd T20I vs NZ - Why BCCI made late change?

New Delhi:

India have added keeper-batter Kumar Kushagra for the second T20I against New Zealand. He replaced Ishan Kishan, who was ruled out with a right adductor strain, as BCCI confirmed in an earlier statement.

Meanwhile, Kushagra is currently in Lincoln with the India A squad for the upcoming red-ball clash against New Zealand A. However, just hours before the game, he was added to the squad for the second T20I at Hagley Oval. However, it needs to be seen if his inclusion is extended, as the BCCI medical team is continuing to monitor Kishan’s condition.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has added Kumar Kushagra to the squad as cover for the second T20I,” the BCCI media release said.

Why add Kushagra for just one game?

Kushagra’s inclusion provides India with an additional keeping option, as Sanju Samson was the only specialist available for the role. An injury to Samson could have left India short of options. Since the BCCI did not announce Kushagra’s addition immediately after Kishan’s injury, the call-up appears to have been a last-minute decision.

India beat New Zealand in opening game

The opening match featured a high-scoring chase, with New Zealand posting 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is. Glenn Phillips led the visitors with an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen contributed 45 from 24 deliveries.

India responded through contributions from several batters. Samson scored 67 off 33 balls to set up the chase, while captain Shreyas Iyer added 42 from 28 deliveries. Naman Dhir then struck an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to take India across the line with two balls remaining.

Notably, the tour includes five T20Is, followed by five one-day internationals and two Test matches. With Kishan unavailable for the second T20I, the Indian management will assess its options before Saturday's fixture as the side seeks to build on its winning start. However, as things stand, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could be the ideal replacement for the keeper-batter.

India’s updated squad for the 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra

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