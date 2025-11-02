Kuldeep Yadav released from India's T20I squad in the middle of Australia series, here's why Kuldeep Yadav will not take any further part in the remainder of the T20I series against Australia after being released from the India squad in the middle of the assignment. Kuldeep played the first two matches of the series and returned 2/45 in the second game in Melbourne.

Hobart:

The BCCI on Sunday, November 2 confirmed that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India's T20 squad in Australia. Kuldeep, who was part of the playing XI in the first two games, was left out of the side for the third T20I and now will not take any further part in the series, with the team management requesting him to get some red-ball practice into the leading Indian spinner ahead of the two-match Test series against South Africa.

"The Indian team management has requested to release Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing T20I series in Australia to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," the BCCI statement read. Kuldeep will join fellow Indian Test players including the likes of KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Dhruv Jurel and Prasidh Krishna, who will link-up with the A team for the second red-ball game.

"The decision has been taken to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa," the BCCI statement further stated.

Kuldeep had returned figures of 2/45 in the second T20I in Melbourne, which India lost and didn't get to bowl in the series opener in Canberra, which was washed out after just 9.4 overs of play when the Men in Blue were put in to bat first by Mitchell Marsh and Co.

Kuldeep was the leading wicket-taker (12) in the two-match Test series against the West Indies last month as the 30-year-old returned to India's red-ball line-up after almost a year and some red-ball practice will keep him in good stead before facing the Test champions, who will present a stiffer challenge. The second red-ball game between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI's COE commences on November 6, while the Test series kicks off in Kolkata on November 14.

India’s updated T20I squad for remaining two games: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A’s updated squad for 2nd four-day game against South Africa A: Rishabh Pant (C) (WK), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav