Kuldeep Yadav puts faith in batters to set 'effective target' against New Zealand in hunt for dream win

Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav is hoping that the Indian batters can put up a decent score as the team looks for a dream win against New Zealand in the first Test in Bengaluru. After being bundled out for a mere 46 in the first innings, the Men in Blue have fought back well in the second essay, having made 231/3 at the end of the third day of the game.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep has put his faith in the batters setting a decent score. India still trail by 125 and would probably need to make 350 more to make it an even contest. "The spinners were getting some help when we were bowling, and hopefully, we will get more spin on Day 5. But for that, we need a good total to defend," Kuldeep said in the post-day press conference after Day 3.

"Considering our bowling attack, we will be aiming at setting an effective target. We can't predict a proper total right now as a lot of batting is still left for us," he added.

While Virat Kohli was dismissed on the last ball of the day's play to a Glen Phillips delivery, there is plenty of batting to come for India with a well-set Sarfaraz Khan already in the middle. Kuldeep hopes Sarfaraz, who hit a double ton recently in the Irani Cup, to keep going. We all saw how he scored 200 during the Irani Trophy. We're hoping that he slams another here.

"Since he is playing for India, his technique does not matter as long as the runs keep coming. However, he has a good technique against the spinners and doesn't let them settle down. I always feel that if a batter does not allow a spinner to settle down, he is a true batter. The way he was counter-attacking the left-arm spinners forced them (NZ) to bring in the pacers," he said.

Kuldeep heaped praise to Rachin Ravindra for his century in the first innings, saying he is a great player. "He's batted really well. I did miss the chance of taking his wicket a couple of times. But overall, he is a great player and has improved a lot in the last two years," he said.

"He has a good batting technique and looks comfortable against the spinners. But I just hope he doesn't bat so well in the remaining contests against us," the spinner added.