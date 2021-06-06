Kuldeep Yadav hopeful of being part of Sri Lanka series after Team India snub

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Kuldeep Yadav.

Kuldeep Yadav is going through a leanest patch of his career as after spending months in Team India dressing room while finding it hard to break into the playing XI, the player was expectedly dropped from the team for the England tour.

The Chinaman is certainly unhappy about losing his place in the team but is hopeful that he will at least make it to the Indian squad for Sri Lanka tour, where BCCI has planned to send a second-string squad for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

"I didn't go there, so hopefully I will go to Sri Lanka and get the chance to perform there. Cricket should continue happening, every player is sad when he is not in the team, everyone wants to remain in the team but sometimes the situation is such that you are not part of the team," Yadav told India News.

Speaking on his Test team snub, Kuldeep expressed his disappointment but mustered enough courage to say that such things happen.

"I am disappointed not to be part of the Indian team because I wanted to go and perform and contribute to the team's win. These things happen, yes you are sad, but at the same time you are ready to perform in the next opportunity," said Yadav.