Kuldeep Yadav becomes fourth-fastest spinner to clinch 100 wickets in IPL, check full list

Kuldeep Yadav has reached a significant milestone in the Indian Premier League, becoming the fourth-fastest spinner to claim 100 wickets in the tournament. He completed the milestone in 97 matches. The 30-year-old achieved the feat during a match against the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2025 season, dismissing Ryan Rickelton to reach the landmark.

Amit Mishra, Rashid Khan, and Varun Chakaravarthy hold the record as the fastest spinners to reach 100 IPL wickets, each doing so in just 83 matches. Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal follows closely, having accomplished the milestone in 84 games, while Kolkata Knight Riders' Sunil Narine is third on the list, reaching the mark in 86 matches.

Players Matches Taken Amit Mishra 83 Rashid Khan 83 Varun Chakaravarthy 83 Yuzvendra Chahal 84 Sunil Narine 86 Kuldeep Yadav 97 Harbhajan Singh 100

Must-win game for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will have to beat Mumbai Indians to remain in the hunt to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs. A defeat will confirm their exit from the race as Mumbai will become the fourth team to confirm their place in the top four. Meanwhile, if Delhi win, the race will be wide open as both teams will play Punjab Kings in their final league game and both the matches will be extremely vital for each team.

First things first, DC need a win at Wankhede on May 21. They missed the service of captain Axar Patel in the match, who is out with illness. In his absence, Faf du Plessis is leading the team against MI. He became the fourth-oldest cricketer to lead a team in the cash-rich league.

Delhi, meanwhile, had a terrific start to the match as their bowlers stepped up against Mumbai. The surface, which was under covers for a long time, got slower and the DC bowlers took advantage of that as Mumbai batters struggled to get going in the middle. Notably, the Faf-led side will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and restrict the hosts to a chaseable total.