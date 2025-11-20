Kuldeep Yadav, Aiden Markram react to Guwahati Test being played with revised timings The Guwahati Test between India and South Africa will feature tea before lunch for the first time. Players have mixed reactions. Kuldeep Yadav remains focused on playing an attacking brand of cricket, while Markram prefers the traditional schedule.

The second Test between India and South Africa in Guwahati has generated significant curiosity, not just for the cricket on offer but for the unusual reshuffling of session timings. For the first time in a major international fixture in India, the tea break will precede lunch, an adjustment made to maximise daylight and reduce delays caused by fading light. As both sides prepare for a crucial match, players are gradually warming to the idea, though opinions remain varied.

India’s camp appears largely unfazed by the change. The team has embraced a calm, process-driven approach and the timing tweak has done little to alter their preparation. The adjustment has been viewed as just another variable in a format that regularly demands adaptation, whether it comes from pitch behaviour, weather conditions or match situations. Indian players, particularly the younger group, seem to be taking the shift sportingly, appreciating the novelty while maintaining a clear focus on execution.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has stepped up impressively in recent Tests, expressed how role clarity helps him stay grounded regardless of situational changes.

“I am very clear as an attacking bowler, I know my role over the years. The coach and the captain have given me a lot of clarity and support. I always keep an attacking mindset and bowl accordingly. That’s my job; taking wickets. That’s how they look at me,” Kuldeep said on JioStar’s Follow the Blues.

Aiden Markram unhappy with the development

From South Africa’s perspective, the timing change has required more thought. The visitors are used to traditional session structures, and the switch has prompted conversations around rhythm, meal timing, and mental adjustment. However, the group remains committed to embracing whatever the conditions demand as they eye a rare Test-series win in India.

Aiden Markram admitted to preferring the classic formula of morning play, lunch, and then tea, but acknowledged that players must adapt.

“It’s interesting. I’m not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea. But those are the cards you’re dealt, and you just get on with it. It’ll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn’t become a common thing,” Markram said.