Kugandrie Govender appointed Cricket South Africa Acting CEO

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kugandrie Govender as Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

This comes amidst the resignation of its former Acting CEO, who stepped down from the post on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce Kugandrie Govender's appointment as Acting Chief Executive of CSA. She is a multifaceted executive leader with more than 23 years' experience in the corporate sector and currently holding the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Cricket South Africa," said Acting President of CSA's Board of Directors Beresford Williams in a statement.

"We believe that Kugandrie is the right person to drive the organisation forward during this period," he added.

"CSA's mandate is to ensure that cricket is an inclusive sporting code for all South Africans. It is important to improve our reputation both locally and internationally," said Govender.

"This is a critical time for our organisation and crucial for key stakeholders to work together to improve the rating of cricket among those who love, support, and follow the sport and those who have trust in the sport's ability to unify all South Africans.

"We will work hard to improve the levels of pride amongst our stakeholders and I am humbled to be a part of the collective that commits itself to ensure that CSA is a federation of which South Africans are proud," she added.

