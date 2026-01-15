KSCA intends to host other IPL teams at Chinnaswamy if RCB move matches out of Bengaluru KSCA awaits government clearance to host IPL matches at Chinnaswamy. With RCB identifying Mumbai and Raipur as backup venues, the association intends to host other IPL teams if RCB decide to move matches out of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru:

Uncertainty continues to surround the hosting of IPL matches in Bengaluru as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) awaits clearance from the state government to stage games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already identified alternative locations should approval not be granted in time.

DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur have emerged as potential venues to accommodate their home fixtures if matches cannot be held in Bengaluru. Despite this, KSCA officials remain focused on retaining IPL action at the Chinnaswamy, which has traditionally served as the franchise’s base for 18 years.

On Wednesday, KSCA representatives met members of a state government-appointed committee that conducted an on-site inspection of the stadium. The visit was part of a review process assessing the work carried out by the association following recommendations made by the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission. Those recommendations were issued after a stampede on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations, an incident that resulted in the deaths of 11 fans and prompted a comprehensive evaluation of the venue’s infrastructure.

“The KSCA officials and the committee officials met today at the stadium, and held a review of the work we have taken up to bring in structural changes. They will now decide whether we can host matches at Chinnaswamy or not. If we get the go-ahead, then we will sit and decide the modalities of conducting the matches,” KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthunjaya told DH.

Parallel discussions are also taking place outside Karnataka. RCB’s chief operating officer, Rajesh Menon, recently met Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo, and it is believed that Raipur could host two of the franchise’s home matches if required. These talks reflect the franchise’s efforts to ensure logistical certainty ahead of the tournament.

KSCA explore other opportunities

While securing matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru remains the KSCA’s primary objective, the association is also considering alternative possibilities. Should the franchise opt to play its home games elsewhere, KSCA may explore hosting matches involving other IPL teams, ensuring that the stadium remains part of the tournament calendar if it receives regulatory clearance.

The final decision now rests with the state authorities, whose approval will determine whether the Chinnaswamy Stadium reclaims its place as an IPL venue this season or whether Bengaluru’s fixtures will be spread across other cities.