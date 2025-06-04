Krunal Pandya scripts IPL history, becomes first player to achieve rare feat after match-winning spell for RCB Krunal Pandya couldn't do it with the bat in the final for the RCB but he managed to bowl his side to a win when mattered the most, in the IPL final against the Punjab Kings by producing a spell for the ages under pressure after having a sub-par total on the board.

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won their maiden IPL title on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad after beating the Punjab Kings and the left-arm spinning all-rounder Krunal Pandya turned out to be the chief architect of the final. Krunal, who won his fourth title personally, couldn't do much with the bat but used the conditions outstandingly with the ball and didn't let Punjab Kings batters off the hook. Krunal took two crucial wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Josh Inglis and probably turned the tide in his side's favour with the ball.

In a match where 190/9 played 184/7, Krunal's figures of 2/17 were probably the match-changing spell and the all-rounder rightfully was named the Player of the Match. In 18 editions, Krunal was the only one to win the Player of the Match in the final twice.

Player of the Match in IPL Final of every season

2008 - RR vs CSK: Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 56 (39), 3/22

2009 - DCH vs RCB: Anil Kumble (RCB) - 4/16

2010 - CSK vs MI: Suresh Raina (CSK) - 57* (35), 1/21

2011 - CSK vs RCB: Murali Vijay (CSK) - 95 (52)

2012 - KKR vs CSK: Manvinder Bisla (KKR) - 89 (48)

2013 - MI vs CSK: Kieron Pollard (MI) - 60* (32), 1/34

2014 - KXIP vs KKR: Manish Pandey (KKR) - 94 (50)

2015 - MI vs CSK: Rohit Sharma (MI) - 50 (26)

2016 - SRH vs RCB: Ben Cutting (SRH) - 39* (15), 2/35

2017 - MI vs RPS: Krunal Pandya (MI) - 47 (38), 0/31

2018 - CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson (CSK) - 117* (57)

2019 - MI vs CSK: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 2/14

2020 - MI vs DC: Trent Boult (MI) - 3/30

2021 - CSK vs KKR: Faf du Plessis (CSK) - 86 (59)

2022 - GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya (GT) - 34 (30) and 3/17

2023 - GT vs CSK: Devon Conway (CSK) - 47 (25)

2024 - KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc (KKR) - 2/14

2025 - RCB vs PBKS: Krunal Pandya (RCB) - 2/17

Krunal, who has three titles to his name with the Mumbai Indians, starred for the five-time champions in the final of the 2017 edition, scoring a 38-ball 47, which eventually ended up being the difference between the two sides, given that the Rising Pune Supergiant failed to chase down 130. Krunal went wicketless with the ball but did the job with the bat in hand.

Krunal's spell was complemented by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took a couple of wickets in the same over and some brilliant closing overs by Josh Hazlewood, Romario Shepherd and Yash Dayal as well. The 18-year wait came to an end for RCB as the men's team was finally off the mark.