Image Source : IPLT20.COM Krunal Pandya, returning from UAE, stopped at Mumbai Airport by DRI officials.

Krunal Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder who was returning from Dubai after playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, was stopped at the Mumbai International Airport by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, according to news agency ANI.

Krunal, brother of India cricketer Hardik Pandya, was stopped over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, ANI reported quoting DRI sources.

Cricketer Krunal Pandya stopped by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables, while returning from UAE: DRI sources pic.twitter.com/9Yk82coBgz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

As per a Times of India report, Indian government allows all male passengers coming back to India from Dubai, or other places, to bring gold jewellery up to 20 grams and not costing more than Rs 50,000 as a duty-free allowance. A female, on the other hand, is allowed to bring gold upto 40 grams, whose value must not exceed Rs 1,00,000.

Krunal was part of the Mumbai Indians team which won its record fifth IPL title on November 10, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final match in Dubai.

The bowling all-rounder was vital to MI's back-to-back title campaign as he took in all 16 matches that the franchise played in the cash-rich league.

With MI top-order excelling consistently throughout the season, Krunal didn't get to bat much but he did come up with some notable performances time to time while scoring at a strike rate over 118.

