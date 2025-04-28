Krunal Pandya credits Virat Kohli after scoring his first fifty in IPL after 9 years Krunal Pandya showcased his all-round skills for RCB against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 27) and won the Player of the Match for the second time this season. After the match, he credited Virat Kohli for his match-winning knock.

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered their sixth consecutive away win on Sunday (April 27) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Krunal Pandya was the star for them, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 47 balls with five fours and four sixes. He also picked up one wicket for 28 runs in his four-over spell.

The southpaw came out to bat when his team was reeling at 26/3 in the 163-run chase. Krunal joined hands with Virat Kohli, and the duo added 119 runs for the fourth wicket in just 84 balls. Krunal, in fact, contributed more than 60% of the runs, notching up his first half-century in the IPL in nine years.

After the match, he credited Kohli for his knock, calling his senior partner's infectious energy the reason behind his turnaround with the bat. "Virat's energy is very infectious. It passes on to you also. He was constantly backing me and pushing me. So I guess I'll give a lot of credit to him also for my knock, where he kept backing me," Krunal told iplt20.com.

In return, Kohli, the new Orange Cap holder of IPL 2025, was also all praise for Krunal. "He was outstanding today with the bat. He can make that impact and we were waiting for him to kind of come into this tournament with the bat as well, and it was his day, and he was absolutely brilliant.

"The feedback I kept getting from Krunal is, 'You stay, I am going to take the chances.' We have communicated beautifully as a team, as a batting unit; different people have put their hand up in different games and that's the reason we have seven wins out of ten. Looking really good for us, hopefully we can carry the momentum," Kohli said.