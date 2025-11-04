Kranti Gaud recreates Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma's trophy poses after Women's World Cup win | Pics Kranti Gaud was the only Indian fast bowler to have played in all matches in the Women's World Cup 2025 and had an impressive tournament with nine wickets. Kranti recreated the iconic Hardik Pandya pose after the team's World Cup win.

New Delhi:

Indian women's team fast bowler Kranti Gaud shared her recreated images of trophy poses of Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma after the Women in Blue won the World Cup in Navi Mumbai. India women defeated South Africa to win their first-ever ICC title as their wait for decades finally came to an end.

Kranti, the speedster from Madhya Pradesh, had an impressive World Cup as she took nine wickets in eight innings and was key with the new ball. The pacer shared of her trophy celebration as she recreated the iconic Hardik Pandya pose and also imitated Rohit Sharma, who had sat on the ground in Dubai after winning the Champions Trophy 2025.

She shared the images on her social media. "Feeling every bit of this dream come true," Kranti wrote in her post. Check the post here.

Meanwhile, India's all-rounder Hardik did a similar pose after the team's T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025 wins. The then India captain Rohit Sharma also posed sitting with the Champions Trophy, just like Kranti did.

Kranti was the only Indian pacer to have played in all the matches, with Renuka Singh Thakur and Amanjot Kaur being rotated with other players. Her best performance with the ball came against when she took three wickets for 20 runs in her 10 overs. The 22-year-old was also adjudged the Player of the Match for her performance.

Meanwhile, she took 2/48 in the must-win league stage clash against New Zealand, removing the likes of Suzie Bates and Jess Kerr. In the semifinal against Australia, Kranti dismissed Australia captain Alyssa Healy. The Indian pacer has had the number of the Aussie skipper four times out of five face-offs against her.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team orchestrated a watershed moment with the World Cup win. They had endured heartbreaks in the past, with some notable ones being the 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup final losses, the 2020 T20 World Cup final loss and the 2018 the 2023 T20 World Cup semifinal losses.

India had put up 298/6 on the board batting first with Shafali Verma scoring a 78-ball 87 and Deepti Sharma hitting a run-a-ball 58 to take the Women in Blue to a strong total.

With the ball, the Harmanpreet Kaur's team did magic with Shafali picking two crucial wickets and Deepti taking a five-fer in India's historic 52-run win.