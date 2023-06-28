TNPL 2023: Kovai Kings batter gets dismissed, player survives as opposition team makes no appeal | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kovai Kings batter Sujay

TNPL 2023: The Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 is in full action as some of the finest Indian domestic cricketers are having a go at each other in the tournament. The event is providing high entertainment to the fans and several incidents are catching the eyeballs of social media users. After a double review of the same ball event, another incident caught the attention of Internet users.

In a match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans, a Kovai Kings batter was run-out but he survived as none of the Spartans players appealed for the dismissal. The batter named Sujay hit the ball towards the covers and called for a single when he was on 10 runs. As he completed the run and went to the non-striker's end, he jumped in the air to avoid the throw from the fielder. The ball hit the stumps and he was not on the ground.

Notably, the incident went unnoticed as none of the Spartans players appealed at the moment. The players saw the dismissal on the big screen and went for a referral but the on-field umpire deemed the appeal late. After his survival, Sujay played a crucial part in Kovai getting to 199 in 20 overs. He went on to hit 44 in the innings. Meanwhile, Ram Arvind was the top-scorer for the side as he scored a half-century.

In the second innings, the Kovai team kept their dominance high. They folded the Spartans for just 120 to bag a big win.

